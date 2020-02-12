South Africa

SA Express heads to court to start corruption rot clean-up

12 February 2020 - 07:00 By Jeff Wicks
Bedeviled state airliner SA Express has been placed in business rescue and, while its future is decided, the board is trying to clean up the aftermath of corruption.
Image: GALLO IMAGES/GETTY IMAGES/BRIAN BAHR

While business rescue practitioners mull the future of ailing state-owned airline SA Express, the carrier is forging ahead with a Supreme Court of Appeal bid to have a “dubious” R5m contract declared invalid.

The court challenge forms part of a clean-up operation introduced by the new board to “repair the devastating after-effects of corruption on this once well-run airline”.

