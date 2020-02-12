SA Express heads to court to start corruption rot clean-up
While business rescue practitioners mull the future of ailing state-owned airline SA Express, the carrier is forging ahead with a Supreme Court of Appeal bid to have a “dubious” R5m contract declared invalid.
The court challenge forms part of a clean-up operation introduced by the new board to “repair the devastating after-effects of corruption on this once well-run airline”.
