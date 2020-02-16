‘I'm sorry you didn’t have water for a decade’: Lindiwe Sisulu pledges R145m for drought relief in Sekhukhune

The community of Sekhukhune in Limpopo will now have access to water after a decade-long failure by the municipality to supply thousands of households.

This is according to minister of human settlements, water and sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu who visited Moutse near Groblersdal in Limpopo on Friday and pledged R143m towards drought relief in the area.

Residents had to grapple with walking long distances to neighbouring villages and, sometimes, risk their lives to draw water from the crocodile-infested Lepelle river.

“I first have to apologise to the community on behalf of government for the challenges that you have had for a long time. I would like to assure you that we have heard your cries and our presence here shows that we care so much about you.

“I have tasked the municipality and Lepelle Northern Water to work together to ensure that the community of Sekhukhune has access to water”, said Sisulu.