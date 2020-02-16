South Africa

R200k reward offered for recovery of R4m Lamborghini

16 February 2020 - 12:12 By Nonkululeko Njilo
A R200,000 reward has been offered for the recovery of a stolen Lamborghini Urus.
A R200,000 reward has been offered for the recovery of a stolen Lamborghini Urus.
Image: Supplied / Anton Koen

The owner of a Lamborghini Urus that was stolen in Bedfordview, Johannesburg, has  offered a reward of R200,000 for information leading to its recovery.

The luxury vehicle, with an estimated cost of R4m, disappeared on February 4, according to private investigator Anton Koen of NoJack Vehicle Tracking — a company that specialises in the retrieval of hijacked and stolen vehicles.  

The white vehicle has the registration plate JD89ZJ GP and engine number DHU000986.

Koen said there had been an increase in the theft of high-end vehicles and alluded to a scam.

“There is definitely a spike, we have two verified cases of high-end vehicles being taken around last week. There is a very sophisticated scam that these people use to lure the owners. They are very strategic and in many cases work with the dealership,” he told TimesLIVE.  

Koen said the perpetrators normally phoned the owners of the vehicles and alerted them to a problem with their vehicles. In some cases they would go to their homes or the vehicles would be hijacked.

In this case, the owner, who does not want to be identified, received a call from someone claiming to be from a dealership, saying there was a problem with his car and that a person from the “dealership” would come to his house to assess the problem. Someone arrived at his home and the owner gave his car keys to the person whom he believed to be from the dealership. Now his car is missing.

Koen said targeted vehicles were Bentleys, Ferraris and Lamborghinis.

He cautioned owners of similar vehicles against falling victim to the “scam” and applauded people who assisted with the search.

“I’ve received over 300 messages and calls in relation to this one vehicle. At the moment we are pursuing a lead of a person of interest who is in Mozambique ...” he added.

Gauteng acting police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kwenza was contacted for information but had not responded by the time of publication.

MORE

Sam 'Mshengu' Chabalala to stay in jail over 'G-Wagon bribe'

Businessman Sam “Mshengu” Chabalala who was arrested for allegedly trying to bribe a police officer into releasing an impounded vehicle and making a ...
News
1 day ago

KZN police search for gang wanted for theft of state-owned vehicles

Police in KwaZulu-Natal are offering a R50,000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest of a gang of men who allegedly stole eight ...
News
4 days ago

No plates and excessive revving lands Lambo in the pound after Durban raid

The driver of a spanking new Lamborghini was left red-faced after his car was impounded by police for causing a disturbance by revving along Durban’s ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. 'I've run out of ways to comfort families': Lesufi on deaths of 14 pupils, four ... South Africa
  2. Women who 'smuggled R1m worth of explosives into SA' to stay behind bars South Africa
  3. WATCH | 'This is not a Perfect Wedding': Ndlozi roasts MP over Sona outfit South Africa
  4. Sam 'Mshengu' Chabalala to stay in jail over 'G-Wagon bribe' South Africa
  5. Master's student freed after two years in jail for rape he did not commit South Africa

Latest Videos

Politicians react to SONA 2020
#SONA2020 top talking points: All you need to know
X