South Africa

'Kidnapping and hijacking gang' arrested in Gauteng

17 February 2020 - 11:27 By Iavan Pijoos
Image: Yusuf Abramjee via Twitter

Alleged kidnapping and hijacking suspects who had been terrorising areas in Gauteng have been arrested, police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubela said the gang was hijacking motorists and holding them hostage while emptying their bank accounts.

The gang was operating on the West Rand and surrounds.

During the sting operation, three suspects were arrested and police recovered two stolen vehicles, two unlicensed firearms including an AK47, ammunition, gloves and balaclavas.

The two cars were captured on CCTV in robberies, hijackings and kidnapping incidents in greater Johannesburg, Midrand and the West Rand, Makhubela said.

He said the suspects were linked to at least 10 hijacking cases and other crimes.

They are expected to appear in court soon.

