South Africa

KZN disaster management on high alert ahead of expected heavy rain

18 February 2020 - 14:34 By lwandile bhengu
Disaster management teams have been put on alert after warnings about heavy rains and possible flooding in parts of KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

KwaZulu-Natal disaster management teams have been put on high alert after a warning for possible heavy rains in parts of the province.

The alert comes after weather service SAWS issued a warning of possible heavy rains in the Harry Gwala, Ugu, uMgungundlovu, iLembe and King Cetshwayo districts, and the eThekwini metro.

According to the KwaZulu-Natal department of co-operative government and traditional affairs (Cogta), the rain is expected to bring with it localised flooding and reduced visibility.

“We have placed our teams on alert as inclement weather continue to pose a serious risk to residents in our province. Our teams are monitoring areas that are prone to flooding and will be able to respond to emergencies,” said Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka.

“We are appealing to residents to exercise great caution and remain vigilant at all times as the threat posed to human life by heavy rains is increasing. We also call upon parents to ensure pupils use safe routes to get to school,” he said.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikala made a call for the province to declared a disaster area after bad weather ravaged the province and claimed 44 lives since November 2019. More than 30,000 people have been affected by summer storms, which have included a tornado, hail, lightning and strong winds.

