South Africa

Disaster management teams on high alert as Durban continues to be battered by rain

19 February 2020 - 13:18 By lwandile bhengu
The weather is expected to clear on Thursday. Stock image.
The weather is expected to clear on Thursday. Stock image.
Image: Anna Nikonorova/123rf.com

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has put disaster management teams on high alert as the city continues to be battered by heavy rain which started on Tuesday.

“The situation warrants that our disaster management teams must ready themselves to respond with speed in the event their services are required anywhere in the city. We are also calling upon the public to work with us by heeding our warnings. Everyone should be mindful that we are a city that is prone to disasters, largely caused by heavy rains,” said Kaunda.

On Tuesday, the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs sent out disaster management teams ahead of the rain.

According to the municipality, there is a 30% chance of downpours on Wednesday afternoon, with the wet weather expected to clear on Thursday.

“According to the weather service (Saws), rains are expected to hit eThekwini the entire day. To date, between 60mm and 70mm of rain have been recorded, a recipe for localised flooding,” said the eThekwini municipality in a statement on Wednesday.

Kaunda urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads.

“We will only minimise the negative impact of disasters when we work together. The public must not hesitate to call our call centre in the event they need our help. Their welfare comes first and under no circumstances will we dice with their lives,” he said.

More than 30,000 people have been affected by summer storms, which have included tornadoes, hail, lightning and strong winds.

MORE

KZN disaster management on high alert ahead of expected heavy rain

KwaZulu-Natal disaster management teams have been put on high alert following a warning for possible heavy rains in parts of the province.
News
22 hours ago

'Hero' school caretaker praised for carrying children across flooded river

Lazarus Phiri is a real-life superhero, lifting school pupils onto his back and carrying them safely across a flooded river in Bushbuckridge, ...
News
5 days ago

Pupil among 3 killed in Gauteng deluge, and there's more rain to come

Three people were killed and hundreds displaced during heavy downpours that dumped more than 100mm of rain over parts of Gauteng at the weekend
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. SA student 'missing' in China found alive in prison, family left in the dark South Africa
  2. Search on for guard accused of walking out of Mall of Africa with R4m cash in a ... South Africa
  3. 'This thing has really hit us hard': Coronavirus claws SA lobster exports News
  4. Leaked audio exposes move to oust Joburg's metro police chief South Africa
  5. Day care owner, rape convict and married father of three caught in huge child ... South Africa

Latest Videos

How safe is your Nissan? Crash test reveals all
Plane battles storm winds to land at Heathrow Airport
X