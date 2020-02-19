South Africa

Shosholoza Meyl ordered to stop operating immediately after fatal Roodepoort crash

19 February 2020 - 06:18 By TimesLIVE
The speed data showed that the Prasa train was 'travelling at 60km/h at the time of impact', exceeding the 30km/h speed restriction imposed on a line that is operated under manual authorisation.
The speed data showed that the Prasa train was 'travelling at 60km/h at the time of impact', exceeding the 30km/h speed restriction imposed on a line that is operated under manual authorisation.
Image: Chuck Coker (Flickr)

The Shosholoza Meyl has been ordered to stop operating immediately.

This follows findings by the Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) against the Prasa-operated train service after a fatal crash on February 12.

One man was killed and several injured when a Shosholoza Meyl train collided with a goods train near Bonny Doone Road in Horizon View, Roodepoort.

In a statement on Tuesday night, the RSR said it had concluded its preliminary investigation.

The findings were that the two trains were manually authorised onto the section of the track. The speed data showed that the Prasa train was “travelling at 60km/h at the time of impact”.

One killed, several injured after two trains collide in Roodepoort

One person was killed and several others were injured when two trains collided near the Horizon View train station in Roodepoort, west of ...
News
6 days ago

“This exceeds the 30km/h speed restriction imposed on a line that is operated under manual authorisation,” the RSR said.

The regulator found that both trains were manually authorised by the Maraisburg Central Traffic Control (CTC) Centre, and the authorities for the goods and passenger trains were not countersigned by the section manager.

“The latter is a serious contravention of a special condition that was issued to Prasa by the RSR upon the issuing of the current temporary operating permit. Prasa was placed under judicial supervision and ordered by the court to comply with the conditions imposed on the operating permit. According to this special condition, all manual authorisation must be countersigned by the section managers,” said the RSR.

Because of these factors, the RSR said it had issued Prasa with a “prohibition directive”.

“The directive prohibits all Shozaloza Meyl operations with immediate effect. The safety of commuters and the workforce is our utmost priority.

“The RSR will ensure that Prasa honours this prohibition and manages it in such a manner that improves levels of safety before the RSR will lift the prohibition,” the regulator said.

MORE

Fikile Mbalula wants full investigation into Roodepoort train crash

A Prasa Premier Classe passenger train collided with a stationary Transnet goods train between the Roodepoort and Horizon station on Wednesday, ...
News
5 days ago

Toddler injured as train crashes into car in Mpumalanga

Three people, including a two-year-old girl, were injured when a train collided with a car at the Jackaroo crossing in Witbank, Mpumalanga, on ...
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Dust flies, soldiers scatter as SANDF armoured vehicle crashes

The driver of an SANDF tank narrowly avoided what could have been a disaster when he crashed into a barrier fence during a demonstration on Monday
News
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. SA student 'missing' in China found alive in prison, family left in the dark South Africa
  2. Search on for guard accused of walking out of Mall of Africa with R4m cash in a ... South Africa
  3. 'This thing has really hit us hard': Coronavirus claws SA lobster exports News
  4. Leaked audio exposes move to oust Joburg's metro police chief South Africa
  5. Day care owner, rape convict and married father of three caught in huge child ... South Africa

Latest Videos

How safe is your Nissan? Crash test reveals all
Plane battles storm winds to land at Heathrow Airport
X