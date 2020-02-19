Shosholoza Meyl ordered to stop operating immediately after fatal Roodepoort crash

The Shosholoza Meyl has been ordered to stop operating immediately.

This follows findings by the Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) against the Prasa-operated train service after a fatal crash on February 12.

One man was killed and several injured when a Shosholoza Meyl train collided with a goods train near Bonny Doone Road in Horizon View, Roodepoort.

In a statement on Tuesday night, the RSR said it had concluded its preliminary investigation.

The findings were that the two trains were manually authorised onto the section of the track. The speed data showed that the Prasa train was “travelling at 60km/h at the time of impact”.