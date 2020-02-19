WATCH | UKZN students in violent confrontation with security personnel
Chaos erupted at the University of KwaZulu-Natal's (UKZN) Westville campus early on Wednesday.
Videos of students wearing balaclavas and with T-shirts covering their faces as they faced off with university security personnel circulated on social media.
A UKZN official said members of public order policing unit had been deployed to the campus to restore calm.
#UKZN students clash with members of the university's security personnel at the #Westville campus on Wednesday morning. A UKZN official told @TimesLIVE that Public Order Police had been deployed to the campus to restore calm.
In a statement on Wednesday, UKZN said the academic programme would continue despite interruptions.
Students reportedly remain aggrieved by issues surrounding historic debt and financial exclusion.
This is a developing story.