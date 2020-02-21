Prasa complies with Railway Safety Regulator’s directive to close Shosholoza Meyl

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) on Friday said it had complied with the Railway Safety Regulator's (RSR's) directive for Shosholoza Meyl to stop running.

The directive followed findings by the RSR against the Prasa-operated train service after a fatal crash on February 12.

One man was killed and several injured when a Shosholoza Meyl train collided with a goods train near Bonny Doone Road in Horizon View, Roodepoort.

In a statement on Tuesday night, the RSR said it had concluded its preliminary investigation.

The findings were that the two trains were manually authorised on to the section of the track. The speed data showed the Prasa train was “travelling at 60km/h at the time of impact”.

“Management is in the process of reorganising all affected personnel and assets. There will be limited movement of empty MLPS [Main Line Passenger Services] trains for stabling and safeguarding,” said Prasa spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa.

He said communication had been issued to all directly affected passengers.

"Where applicable, refunds are being processed," said Mgitywa.

In addressing the suspension of MLPS train services, Prasa engaged with the RSR on Wednesday.

Mgitywa said the agency was developing an intervention plan which would be submitted to the regulator by Friday.

“The plan addresses the immediate risks associated with manual train authorisations, driver behaviour, and underlying issues of security and infrastructure."

Key elements of the plan are: