SA is a safe haven for Dutch war criminal, magistrate regretfully rules

She agreed with Kouwenhoven’s counsel, Anton Katz, that because the 76-year-old’s crimes had been committed in Liberia, he could not be extradited to the Netherlands.

“There is nothing to link the offences of which he [Kouwenhoven] has been convicted with the geographical territory of the Netherlands,” she said in her 10-page judgment.

“Doing our part” in dealing with cross-border crimes was part of the Extradition Act’s purpose. However, when the act itself so clearly refers to territorial jurisdiction as the basis for declaring a person extraditable, there can be no room for interference by a magistrate’s court.”

The decision means Kouwenhoven can continue living in the multimillion-rand home he owns on Cape Town’s Atlantic seaboard.