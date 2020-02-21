South Africa

WATCH | Dudu Myeni tells her side of the SAA story: 5 points from her first day of testimony

21 February 2020 - 07:35 By timeslive

Dudu Myeni was taken to court by civil rights group Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) for alleged misconduct during her time at SAA. Myeni failed to attend court proceedings in October last year, claiming she did not have the financial means to fly to Johannesburg.

The aim of the case is to have Myeni declared a delinquent director in terms of the Companies Act. Myeni says she was trying to protect SAA by questioning increasing Emirates flight frequencies in SA and was made a scapegoat for the airline's failings. 

On Thursday Myeni told the North Gauteng High Court that former president Jacob Zuma played no role in her appointment as the airline's chairperson, contrary to allegations.

Myeni says in her role as chairperson she did everything in the interests of SAA, and fulfilled her duty with due protocol. 

