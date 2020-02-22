WATCH | Young activist accuses President Cyril Ramaphosa of turning a 'deaf ear' to gender-based violence

In the video, an emotional Jephtas addresses Ramaphosa: “Dear Mr President, no I think I will call you Cyril, because what a president would do is hear the cries of help of his nation.

“Once again we find ourselves drowning in a pool of tears along with our fears and a reminder that our cries for help fall on deaf ears. Like fine wine, blood is still flowing from our bodies and I hope that it drips and drips onto your fancy suit and that the stain is impossible to get out ...”

Her poem has received praise on social media platforms.

Once Facebook user wrote: “Thank you for being the truth and for being a voice to the voiceless.”

Jephtas told TimesLIVE that her anger had prompted her to write and post the poem.

“What had prompted me was simply my anger for nothing being done and another senseless death.

“Along with my fear for the life of every single woman and child in this country.

“I hope the president realises he was put in power to lead his nation into a better tomorrow, and not downhill into such fear and misery.

“The fight will continue. I just hope he is human enough to actively make change in this country and not just talk and give cute speeches to silence the masses,” she said.