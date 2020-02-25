South Africa

Andisiwe Dike returned to mission house out of fear, Omotoso trial hears

25 February 2020 - 16:57 By Devon Koen
State witness Andisiwe Dike in the Port Elizabeth high court.
State witness Andisiwe Dike in the Port Elizabeth high court.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

A few months after being recruited to the Durban mission house of the Jesus Dominion International (JDI) church in May 2016, Andisiwe Dike was allowed to go and visit her mother in East London.

But she returned a week later out of fear, the Port Elizabeth high court heard on Tuesday. 

Testifying for a second day in the trial of alleged rapist and human trafficker Timothy Omotoso, Dike, 30, said she was permitted to leave Durban and was given money by Omotoso to travel to her mother, reports HeraldLIVE.

Dike said she had to go to her grandmother in Peddie after arriving at her mother’s home in October 2016, to avoid telling her mother about what had happened at the mission house.

Dike was allegedly sexually assaulted numerous times by Omotoso during the 13 months she stayed at the Durban residence.

State witness tells court how rape accused Omotoso allegedly wielded control over congregants

During the second day of testimony by state witness Andisiwe Dike, the court heard how she and other young women recruited to stay at Omotoso’s Jesus ...
News
5 hours ago

Dike told the court that while in Peddie, she began drinking heavily and ignored calls from Omotoso’s co-accused Lusanda Sulani and another woman named Khanyo.

Omotoso, Sulani and a third accused, Zukiswa Sitho, face 63 main and 34 alternative charges ranging from rape to sexual assault and human trafficking.

They pleaded not guilty to all the charges on Monday.

On Tuesday, Dike told the court that she was afraid not to return to the mission house because Omotoso would allegedly curse her.

“I would die a shameful death and dogs would drink my blood from the streets,” she said.

Dike said she continued staying at the mission house following Omotoso’s arrest on April 20 2017.

The trial continues.

READ MORE:

First witness in Timothy Omotoso trial waives right to testify in closed court

The state’s first witness in the Timothy Omotoso trial on Monday morning waived her right to testify in a closed court.
News
1 day ago

Pastor Timothy Omotoso to go to ConCourt after dismissal of appeal

On Monday the Port Elizabeth High Court heard that alleged sex pest pastor Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, ...
News
4 months ago

Will or won’t she? Cheryl Zondi may brave the witness stand all over again

The star state witness in the Timothy Omotoso trial, Cheryl Zondi, decides this week if she wants to continue with the case or walk away following ...
News
11 months ago

Most read

  1. How money 'stolen' from Transnet made its way into Zuma lawyers' accounts News
  2. 'Everyone wins': SBV guard who 'walked off with R4m' hailed a hero News
  3. Spar supermarket owner must pay R12m to staff for breaking labour laws South Africa
  4. Manufacturer recalls 'unfit for consumption' 400g tins of Pilchards South Africa
  5. Calls for stricter car safety regulations after Nissan NP300 crumples in crash ... News

Latest Videos

Julius Malema arrest warrant: all you need to know.
Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
X