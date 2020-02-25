Andisiwe Dike returned to mission house out of fear, Omotoso trial hears

A few months after being recruited to the Durban mission house of the Jesus Dominion International (JDI) church in May 2016, Andisiwe Dike was allowed to go and visit her mother in East London.



But she returned a week later out of fear, the Port Elizabeth high court heard on Tuesday.

Testifying for a second day in the trial of alleged rapist and human trafficker Timothy Omotoso, Dike, 30, said she was permitted to leave Durban and was given money by Omotoso to travel to her mother, reports HeraldLIVE.

Dike said she had to go to her grandmother in Peddie after arriving at her mother’s home in October 2016, to avoid telling her mother about what had happened at the mission house.

Dike was allegedly sexually assaulted numerous times by Omotoso during the 13 months she stayed at the Durban residence.