NSPCA goes to court to stop 70,000 live sheep being shipped to Kuwait

The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) has approached the Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown) high court seeking an interdict to halt the export of about 70,000 live sheep to Kuwait by ship.

The case will be heard on Friday and follows the previous discovery of live sheep being exported by sea to the Middle East, allegedly under “horrendous” conditions.

The NSPCA said on Tuesday that it had also discovered that other exporters wished to export live cattle by sea to Cambodia.

“Since the shipment in October 2019, the NSPCA has attempted to gain information from both the exporters and the government of when the next shipment is scheduled — to no avail,” it said.

“The NSPCA was recently made aware that the sheep are mounting in the feedlot owned by the Page Farming Trust and leased by Al Mawashi in Berlin, Eastern Cape, and there were in excess of 30,000 sheep in the first week of February.