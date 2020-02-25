South Africa

NSPCA goes to court to stop 70,000 live sheep being shipped to Kuwait

25 February 2020 - 16:54 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
The Al Shuwaikh on a previous visit to East London. The NSPCA is attempting to prevent it from carrying around 70,000 live sheep from SA to Kuwait.
The Al Shuwaikh on a previous visit to East London. The NSPCA is attempting to prevent it from carrying around 70,000 live sheep from SA to Kuwait.
Image: DispatchLIVE/Alan Eason

The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) has approached the Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown) high court seeking an interdict to halt the export of about 70,000 live sheep to Kuwait by ship.

The case will be heard on Friday and follows the previous discovery of live sheep being exported by sea to the Middle East, allegedly under “horrendous” conditions.

The NSPCA said on Tuesday that it had also discovered that other exporters wished to export live cattle by sea to Cambodia.

“Since the shipment in October 2019, the NSPCA has attempted to gain information from both the exporters and the government of when the next shipment is scheduled — to no avail,” it said.

“The NSPCA was recently made aware that the sheep are mounting in the feedlot owned by the Page Farming Trust and leased by Al Mawashi in Berlin, Eastern Cape, and there were in excess of 30,000 sheep in the first week of February.

Animal abuse charges opened as NSPCA takes on government over sheep shipped to Middle East

The National SPCA has laid charges against several groups, including the department of agriculture, for animal abuse, it confirmed on Thursday.
News
3 months ago

“This number has increased by another 40,000 since February 13 — totalling 70,000 sheep. It is clear that an imminent shipment is planned.”

The council said AfriForum had agreed to represent it in court on Friday.

“This case is not only important for this shipment of sheep, but for all the animals that are destined for this harrowing journey to various countries around the globe. We simply cannot allow the perpetuation and growth of this cruel and brutal trade,” said Grace de Lange, manager of the NSPCA’s farm animal protection unit.

The council said it had laid criminal charges in November 2019 against numerous parties: the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development; the Eastern Cape department of rural development and agrarian reform; Al Mawashi, the owners of the Al Shuwaikh vessel, who own a company in SA; the captain of the Al Shuwaikh; the Page Farming Trust; and individuals from the Page Farming Trust.

This was after NSPCA inspectors spent days at East London harbour when about 57,000 sheep were loaded for shipment to the Middle East. The police investigation is ongoing.

Conditions on board the Al Shuwaikh in October 2019, the NSPCA said, allegedly included:

  • dangerously high ammonia levels on some enclosed decks;
  • widespread diarrhoea, with much of it falling into feed and water troughs;
  • sheep in respiratory distress; and
  • poor conditions on the dock and feedlot.

“The costs incurred thus far have been exorbitant and the matter is far from over. The motion will be heard in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape, so travelling costs as well as legal costs are placing huge pressure on the NSPCA’s resources,” added the council.

READ MORE:

NSPCA to lay charges over 'inhumane' export of sheep to Middle East

The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) is to take legal action over the controversial export by ship of an estimated 57,000 sheep destined for the ...
News
4 months ago

Ship gets go-ahead to transport 60,000 live sheep to Kuwait

The Al Shuwaikh, the controversial ship that has been docked in East London harbour for 11 days, has been given a clean bill of health to export ...
News
4 months ago

NSPCA condemns plan to ship 60,000 live sheep to the Middle East

The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) have condemned plans for vessel to ship 60,000 sheep to the middle East.
News
5 months ago

Most read

  1. How money 'stolen' from Transnet made its way into Zuma lawyers' accounts News
  2. 'Everyone wins': SBV guard who 'walked off with R4m' hailed a hero News
  3. Spar supermarket owner must pay R12m to staff for breaking labour laws South Africa
  4. Manufacturer recalls 'unfit for consumption' 400g tins of Pilchards South Africa
  5. Calls for stricter car safety regulations after Nissan NP300 crumples in crash ... News

Latest Videos

Julius Malema arrest warrant: all you need to know.
Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
X