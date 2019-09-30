South Africa

Ship gets go-ahead to transport 60,000 live sheep to Kuwait

30 September 2019 - 11:31 By John Harvey
The empty bays where the sheep will be kept during their journey to Kuwait.
Image: Alan Eason

The Al Shuwaikh, the controversial ship that has been docked in East London harbour for 11 days, has been issued an export permit to transport 60,000 sheep to Kuwait.

The permit was issued on Sunday, according to Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) spokesperson Terry Taylor.

“We were advised yesterday that the permit has been issued,” Taylor told DispatchLIVE on Monday morning.

The decision by the SA government to grant the permit will come as a huge blow to animal rights activists, who have been calling for the Kuwait-registered vessel to be “sent home early”.

The sheep have been supplied by emerging farmers in the Eastern Cape.

