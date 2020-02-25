Rains have fallen, but Graaff-Reinet is still dry, and vandals have made it worse

Despite recent welcome rains, the Eastern Cape remains in the grip of a terrible drought.

Residents in Graaff-Reinet, home to 40,000 people, told GroundUp their taps ran dry last year. Some residents get water for a limited period per day.

“The Dr Beyers Naude Municipality is still declared a water drought area. Graaff-Reinet received 28mm from recent rains, but that didn’t contribute much,” said acting spokesperson Edwardine Abader.

On Friday, the Nqweba dam level was at less than 8% capacity. It is the main source of water for the town.

“Water demand exceeds supply. The current supply is 2.9 megalitres per day, yet we need a minimum supply of 8 megalitres per day,” she said. "That is a massive shortfall."

The municipality received R30m from Treasury for drought relief. This covers borehole drilling and equipping and installation of pipelines. Currently 28 boreholes are operating, and water tankers are servicing the worst-affected areas.

Resident Sporo Matiasi said: “It is a daily struggle to get enough water to use in our homes. We have to move from section to section of our townships with empty buckets looking for water. At times the municipality provides water tankers but the water is not enough and there are always long queues.”

Matiasi was pushing a wheelbarrow with buckets of water he had filled at a relative’s house in another section of the town, Khayelitsha.

Wandile Mavuso of New Location said: “My grandchildren sleep late at night after spending their time queueing for water. This is taking a toll on their school work.”

Corene Conradie of Graaff Reinet Water Crisis, who acts as a coordinator for Gift of the Givers in the area, said: "It is sad to see how children walk long distances with buckets of water on their heads. This is the legacy they will grow up knowing. They leave their homes in the morning without water and find their schools in the same desperate situation. They have to find water themselves.”