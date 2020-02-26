Pretoria chief magistrate Desmond Nair provisionally suspended over Bosasa allegations

Justice minister Ronald Lamola on Wednesday tabled a report before parliament to provisionally suspend Pretoria chief magistrate Desmond Nair following two charges of misconduct.

The report was tabled in terms of 13(3)(b) of the Magistrates Act, pending the outcome of an investigation into his fitness to hold office as a magistrate.

Nair allegedly had R200,000 worth of security installed at his Pretoria home, including an electric fence, CCTV and alarm systems. This is according to Bosasa employee Richard le Roux in testimony before the Zondo commission of inquiry in 2019.

“Given the seriousness of the allegations, as well as the importance of the image of our judicial officers, our courts and the rule of law, I have decided to provisionally suspend Mr Nair with immediate effect, pending the outcome of the investigation,” said Lamola.