From Prince Kaybee to life advice, Twitter loves post-DA Mmusi Maimane

27 February 2020 - 10:40 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane even joined the conversation between DJ Maphorisa and Prince Kaybee.
Image: Twitter/Mmusi Maimane

Mmusi Maimane leaving the DA was a blessing many tweeps didn't know they needed.

Since resigning from the opposition in October last year, the former DA leader has let South Africans in on his lighter side.

For years, Maimane was known as the politician who only engaged his more than one million social media followers on serious issues and challenged the opposition in parliament.

If his latest hilarious tweets are anything to go by, that Mmusi is gone.

On Wednesday, he chimed in on DJ Maphorisa and Prince Kaybee's “beef”. 

Here's what went down:

Phori vs Prince Kaybee

DJ Maphorisa trended on Tuesday when he criticised Prince Kaybee and other artists for not owning the masters to their music. He implied that their managers don't empower them like he does with his musicians.

Prince Kaybee did not take the jab lying down and launched a scathing clapback.

Maimane joined the conversation, asking the two to bury the hatchet. Tweeps couldn't help but notice his hilarious “biceps” and “arms” remarks.

One tweep asked what his advice was for those who don't own their masters. His response was simple:

It's not the first time the politician has shown a different side to himself. On Instagram, he's been snapped sharing hilarious videos of himself at the cricket.

Here's what Mzansi had to say.

