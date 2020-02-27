From Prince Kaybee to life advice, Twitter loves post-DA Mmusi Maimane
Mmusi Maimane leaving the DA was a blessing many tweeps didn't know they needed.
Since resigning from the opposition in October last year, the former DA leader has let South Africans in on his lighter side.
For years, Maimane was known as the politician who only engaged his more than one million social media followers on serious issues and challenged the opposition in parliament.
If his latest hilarious tweets are anything to go by, that Mmusi is gone.
On Wednesday, he chimed in on DJ Maphorisa and Prince Kaybee's “beef”.
Here's what went down:
Phori vs Prince Kaybee
DJ Maphorisa trended on Tuesday when he criticised Prince Kaybee and other artists for not owning the masters to their music. He implied that their managers don't empower them like he does with his musicians.
Prince Kaybee did not take the jab lying down and launched a scathing clapback.
Maimane joined the conversation, asking the two to bury the hatchet. Tweeps couldn't help but notice his hilarious “biceps” and “arms” remarks.
Bafethu.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) February 26, 2020
Owning masters is important. Diversifying into other business sectors is important. Lifting other artists up is important.
Both of you have smaller arms than me. Ngiyi Tazz yama bicep.
Can I ask that we focus on giving the people more good music. https://t.co/7RSBgGSDt7
One tweep asked what his advice was for those who don't own their masters. His response was simple:
It's not the first time the politician has shown a different side to himself. On Instagram, he's been snapped sharing hilarious videos of himself at the cricket.
Here's what Mzansi had to say.
Waitse bra Mmusi ever since you left DA. O na le that thing, you sound eh eh...how can I say this? During the people! You sound during the people. pic.twitter.com/v5m7ofbPHS— SuccessLivesHere (@AlfredoTaGinci) February 26, 2020
Alright alright Mmusi, for the 1st time I felt like go bolela mfana kasi mo https://t.co/ux5d1DozOG— Manqoba (@NkosiManQ) February 27, 2020
Mmusi : "Ngiy'ntsimbi encane ngi Tazz'i mina"— M.D.U (@Mdue_Dlamini) February 26, 2020
Black Twitter : "😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 We love the new FUNNY #Mmusi "
Ndlozi : pic.twitter.com/4eVKvPMbJI
Mxm i hate DA🚮 they've been denying us the real "Tazz yama biceps💪🏾🏋🏾♂️ for a looooong time mos🤔😢🙆🏾♂️— _m i K ee L™ (@mikeeL_grey) February 26, 2020
...this side of you, i stan🔥🙌🏾🤝😁 https://t.co/pT9pBnp1Re
Ta Mmusi, you sound like a person I would vote for on the next election. This is the Mmusi we love and respect, not the DA one.— #RunItUp (@Albertoes3) February 27, 2020
LOL, you really sound like one of us now, and we love it. Our country needs a young leader like yourself that will understand this generation.
Mmusi is within. Mmusi is part of us https://t.co/QrCK3noOU1— muVenda uļa (@kiid_ruby) February 27, 2020
Twitter resident : Any advice for those who don't own their masters?— Malome Nkuruziza (@MotlotlegiTT) February 26, 2020
Mmusi: Finish your honours. pic.twitter.com/ZvyMZohZJK
Basically Malungelo, when Speedy was asking “ubani osinika lento” he was speaking to the issue of the budget allocation for the creative arts.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) February 26, 2020
😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Zv3xgJtoga
After seeing such great results from our long lost brother Mmusi.... I'm convinced khanyi should join the DA for 5 months ....🤔😑... pic.twitter.com/086a0Q4NBZ— sandile_collin (@sandile_collin) February 26, 2020
Mmusi Maimane during his DA days..#GetOut pic.twitter.com/SgVdXmKPoV— Yem - Yem (@Simphiwe_Chef) February 26, 2020