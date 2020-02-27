South Africa

South Africans to be flown home from China as coronavirus death toll rises

27 February 2020 - 20:57 By Matthew Savides
Government has decided to repatriate South Africans living in Wuhan, China, amid coronavirus fears.
Government has decided to repatriate South Africans living in Wuhan, China, amid coronavirus fears.
Image: STR/AFP

South Africans will be evacuated from Wuhan city, China, as fears over the coronavirus — named COVID-19 — continue to grow.

So far, 132 South Africans have requested to be brought home — and will be quarantined for three weeks when  they arrive back in the country.

The first case of COVID-19 was reported in Wuhan in November last year. So far, nearly 2,800 have died from the outbreak.

No coronavirus case in SA yet, but authorities remain on high alert

The NICD has tested 116 people for the deadly virus, which has infected more than 77,000 people
Lifestyle
2 days ago

In a statement on Thursday night, the presidency said President Cyril Ramaphosa had directed the repatriation of SA citizens from the Hubei province city.

It was decided, the statement said, to repatriate the SA nationals “after due consideration of the circumstances, and following several requests from the families of South Africans in the city”.

“It is estimated that there are 199 South Africans citizens in Wuhan, as per the latest consolidated list from the department of international relations & cooperation. At this stage, 132 of them have expressed the desire to be repatriated. These compatriots are currently living under lockdown conditions following the outbreak of the coronavirus,” the statement said.

However, none of those have been diagnosed with the virus “nor have they exhibited any symptoms thereof”.

“Upon arrival in SA, they will be placed in quarantine for 21 days as an additional precautionary measure,” the presidency said.

Various government departments — including health, defence, international relations and co-operation, home affairs and social development — have been tasked with assisting those who do return home.

MORE

Saudi Arabia suspends entry for pilgrims over coronavirus

Saudi Arabia on Thursday suspended visas for visits to Islam's holiest sites for the "umrah" pilgrimage, an unprecedented move triggered by ...
News
11 hours ago

Mainland China reports 433 new coronavirus cases, 29 deaths on February 26

Mainland China reported 433 new cases of coronavirus infections on February 26, the National Health Commission said on Thursday, up from 406 on the ...
News
12 hours ago

China bans selling and eating wild animals to curb coronavirus spread

Wildlife is being taken off the menu in China as the country bans both the selling and consumption of animals including badgers, deer and peacocks in ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. More brands hit by pilchards recall and the chilli sauce variant, too Consumer Live
  2. Spar supermarket owner must pay R12m to staff for breaking labour laws South Africa
  3. Row over sex, fast cars and reality star Andile Mpisane’s parties News
  4. 'Kidnapped' Joburg pupil reunited with his family at Soweto mall South Africa
  5. ConCourt brings relief to children born in SA to foreign parents South Africa

Latest Videos

D-Day for refugee encampment in Cape Town’s tourist hotspot: What we know
The morning after #Budget2020: How the budget affects you
X