No coronavirus case in SA yet, but authorities remain on high alert

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has again reassured South Africans that there has been no confirmed case of COVID-19 in the country, but that it remains on high alert.

The NICD, a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, said 116 people have been tested for SARS-CoV-2, of whom 68 were under investigation (PIU). All the results came back negative.

“The NICD can confirm that South Africa has not had a confirmed case of COVID-19. Should there be a positive case, the NICD will announce it.

“We, however, continue to work closely with international bodies and the World Health Organisation (WHO) to intensify our preparedness for a possible case of COVID-19 that may reach South Africa.

“Surveillance activities are ongoing and we continue to provide guidance documents, for the South African context, to public and health-care professionals to strengthen general understanding of COVID-19 and rapid detection.”