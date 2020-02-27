UKZN alumni donate R1m to help students with R72m historic debt

University of KwaZulu-Natal alumni have contributed R1m towards helping 1,435 students settle their R72m historic debt - a portion of which must be paid before they will be allowed to register.

The donation follows a plea by the institution on Wednesday for stakeholders to help the students settle their debts.

“The convocation executive committee of UKZN ... heeded the call for financial support made by the university management and donated R1m towards the 15% required for the registration fees from students.

“The body representing the university alumni said it was lending support to the students after the call for all stakeholders to assist in the financial challenges facing the university with regard to the historical student debt and registration fees,” the university said on Thursday.

UKZN vice-chancellor Prof Nana Poku made a call to all stakeholders to get involved and help with “any possible amicable solutions to the present challenge”.

“From his report it emerged that student debt has climbed from R600m in 2010 to R1.7bn in 2019, and therefore he asserted that the university does not possess the financial capacity to write off students’ debt,” the statement read.

In recent weeks the university has been plagued by violent protests which included incidents of arson at some of its campuses, as students voiced their anger about the historical debt issue.

Students were required to settled 15% of this debt before registering for the new academic year.