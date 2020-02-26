UKZN SRC not bothered about source of ‘undisclosed amount’ Duduzane Zuma donated to students
The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) student representative council (SRC) says it's not its place to question or investigate where the money Duduzane Zuma donated to students comes from.
This after the public, including the former minister and ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Derek Hanekom, questioned the source of the “undisclosed amount”.
Ordinarily to be welcomed. The question in this case is where that undisclosed amount of money come from. https://t.co/WzHkmtJw7i— Derek Hanekom (@Derek_Hanekom) February 24, 2020
Speaking on 702, SRC president Sifiso Simelane said the question was not fair and not assisting the students at all.
“Duduzane is a businessman ... to question where his money is coming from is not assisting us,” he said.
“Duduzane is doing what the majority of people have failed to do, and that is contributing. We are facing a crisis here ... I fail to understand why people are focusing on that (sources of the money).”
IOL reported that the former president's son pledged the “undisclosed amount” of money to assist students after receiving letters asking for financial assistance.
In a viral video, Zuma can be heard pleading with the students to stop burning buildings
“To my good brothers at UKZN, let’s stop burning our buildings. We’re smarter than this. I understand your frustrations, I understand your anger.
“Let’s channel our frustrations, let’s hone in on our anger and let’s make a difference. We will sit down, I will come to you and we will do what needs to be done,” said Zuma.
Son of the soil!@Duduzane__Zuma @PresJGZuma @UKZN pic.twitter.com/Syhz5n3m0X— TheUprisingCadre (@Bibo_Azevedo_F) February 24, 2020