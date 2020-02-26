South Africa

UKZN SRC not bothered about source of ‘undisclosed amount’ Duduzane Zuma donated to students

26 February 2020 - 09:30 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Former president Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane Zuma.
Former president Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane Zuma.
Image: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) student representative council (SRC) says it's not its place to question or investigate where the money Duduzane Zuma donated to students comes from.

This after the public, including the former minister and ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Derek Hanekom, questioned the source of the “undisclosed amount”.

Speaking on 702, SRC president Sifiso Simelane said the question was not fair and not assisting the students at all.

“Duduzane is a businessman ... to question where his money is coming from is not assisting us,” he said.

“Duduzane is doing what the majority of people have failed to do, and that is contributing. We are facing a crisis here ... I fail to understand why people are focusing on that (sources of the money).”

R10,000 reward for arrest of UKZN student who assaulted professor during protest

A political and social commentator has offered a reward of R10,000 for the arrest of a University of KwaZulu-Natal student who was caught on camera ...
News
5 days ago

IOL reported that the former president's son pledged the “undisclosed amount” of money to assist students after receiving letters asking for financial assistance.

In a viral video, Zuma can be heard pleading with the students to stop burning buildings

“To my good brothers at UKZN, let’s stop burning our buildings. We’re smarter than this. I understand your frustrations, I understand your anger.

“Let’s channel our frustrations, let’s hone in on our anger and let’s make a difference. We will sit down, I will come to you and we will do what needs to be done,” said Zuma.

MORE

'It's time to crack the whip': SIU closes in on Guptas' dodgy deals

Gupta mining company Tegeta, in which Duduzane Zuma held a 28.5% stake, will likely have to pay hundreds of millions of rands for illegally profiting ...
News
3 days ago

Duduzane Zuma named in probe into irregularities at Pakistan’s top bank

Habib Bank’s UAE operation skirted rules when opening an account for the former president’s son, according to a draft report
News
1 week ago

Out with the old Zuma, in with the new?

What do you do when your preferred Zuma faces years of litigation and possibly jail time, and you need a figurehead to lead your “fightback”? Simple. ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Spar supermarket owner must pay R12m to staff for breaking labour laws South Africa
  2. More brands hit by pilchards recall and the chilli sauce variant, too Consumer Live
  3. How money 'stolen' from Transnet made its way into Zuma lawyers' accounts News
  4. 'Everyone wins': SBV guard who 'walked off with R4m' hailed a hero News
  5. Manufacturer recalls 'unfit for consumption' 400g tins of Pilchards South Africa

Latest Videos

Julius Malema arrest warrant: all you need to know.
Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
X