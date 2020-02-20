R10,000 reward for arrest of UKZN student who assaulted professor during protest

A political and social commentator has offered a reward of R10,000 for the arrest of a University of KwaZulu-Natal student who was caught on camera assaulting an emeritus professor during a protest on Wednesday.

Two separate videos of the incident, filmed discreetly from different angles in the P Block residence, show Professor Erwin Brüning, 77, a maths researcher and German national, being manhandled as he approaches one of the three blockades that had been set up by protesting students at the university's Westville campus.

In the first clip, Brüning can be seen approaching one of the blockades, in which students had laid steel bed frames, fridges, and tables across the road.

He attempts to remove a piece of steel sheeting, presumably to clear a path for his vehicle to get through, when he is approached by a student wearing a yellow T-shirt around his head and face to conceal his identity.

The two exchange words before the student pulls Brüning by his blazer and pushes him towards his vehicle a few metres away.