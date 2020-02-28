South Africa

Prayer session at KZN school after mass hysteria grips pupils

28 February 2020 - 14:01 By NIVASHNI NAIR
Pupils at Mountview Secondary School fainted, cried uncontrollably and screamed in an act of mass hysteria.
Pupils at Mountview Secondary School fainted, cried uncontrollably and screamed in an act of mass hysteria.
Image: 123RF/paylessimages

A KwaZulu-Natal school held an interfaith prayer session on Friday after pupils fainted, screamed and cried uncontrollably.

In a statement posted on Mountview Secondary School's official Facebook page, the principal described the mass hysteria, which took place on Thursday, as an “unfortunate incident".

“After many learners started displaying unusual behaviour patterns, mass hysteria started to spread to other learners. As a school, we had to ensure the safety of all learners. The affected learners were being attended to by staff members and parents of those seriously affected were contacted.

“An emergency evacuation ensured that all of our learners were at a safe point under the supervision of the staff,” the principal said.

The department of education was notified.

“We awaited instruction from the department in terms of the closure of school as we had to ensure the learners' safety. Parents and traditional leaders assisted in calming the situation. After further consultation, the school was closed at 1pm,” the principal said.

Cycle tests, which were scheduled for Friday, were postponed.

The principal condemned the “sensationalising of the incident on social media”.

“We need to work as a community to resolve these issues and assist our learners in overcoming these unfortunate incidents rather than contributing to mass hysteria.”

Videos shared on social media showed pupils rolling on the floor, fainting and praying loudly in the presence of teachers and security officers.

A 1999 study, after the first reported outbreak of the bizarre “illness”, at St John's College, in Mthatha, suggests that outbreaks of hysteria in schools are more likely to be linked to stress than witchcraft.

The then head of the department of psychiatry at the Nelson R Mandela School of Medicine, in KwaZulu-Natal, Prof Dan Mkize, conducted the study and found that St John's pupils experienced stress and anxiety because of examinations and living conditions at the school's hostel.

He found that their stress levels induced “pseudo-seizures”, a purely psychological behaviour.

MORE

Widely available drug 'Wiz' has Durban abuzz after pupil collapses

A Durban community is concerned after a drug allegedly resulted in the collapse of a high school pupil
News
22 hours ago

Pilchards temporarily canned from national school nutrition menu

The department of basic education has suspended the serving of canned pilchards as part of the national school nutrition menu across the country.
News
1 day ago

Teacher and pupil die in separate incidents at North West schools

A teacher and child collapsed and died at schools in the North West last week
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. South Africans to be flown home from China as coronavirus death toll rises South Africa
  2. More brands hit by pilchards recall and the chilli sauce variant, too Consumer Live
  3. Row over sex, fast cars and reality star Andile Mpisane’s parties News
  4. ConCourt brings relief to children born in SA to foreign parents South Africa
  5. 'Kidnapped' Joburg pupil reunited with his family at Soweto mall South Africa

Latest Videos

EFF “shuts down Sandton” as they March towards Eskom HQ
'Queen Sono': Netflix's first African original series premieres
X