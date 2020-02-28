South Africa

Weekend road closures for Dusi and Durban triathlon

28 February 2020 - 11:12 By Orrin Singh
Major sporting events will see a number of road closures in Durban this weekend.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

A number of roads are expected to be closed due to two major sporting events in Durban at the weekend. 

Metro police spokesperson Snr Supt Parboo Sewpersad said members of the public should take note of the following road closures within the city due to the Dusi Canoe Marathon and the Durban Ultra Triathlon, which takes place on Sunday: 

Saturday

The Blue Lagoon Area - Stiebel Place and Lagoon Drive will be closed for the Dusi Canoe Marathon between 6am and 6pm. 

“Motorists and revellers are urged to stay away from the Blue Lagoon area and comply with all police officers' instructions,” said Sewpersad. 

Sunday

Sewpersad said at least 10 road closures have been planned between 4am and 1pm on Sunday for the Durban Ultra Triathlon.

1. M4/Northern Freeway (north bound) will be closed from Sandile Thusi (Argyle) Road to the M41 La Lucia turn off. 

2. Masabalala Yengwa Avenue and Isaiah Ntshangase Road - entrance to Country Club.

3. Isaiah Ntshangase Road past entrance to Country Club.

4. Masabalala Yengwa Avenue and Jacko Jackson Drive.

5. Masabalala Yengwa Avenue (south bound) between Athlone Drive and Simiso Nkwanyane Road.

6. Simiso Nkwanyana Road (east bound) and Masabalala Yengwa Avenue.

7. Athlone Drive, opposite Lagoon Drive, to Masabalala Yengwa Avenue.

8. Masabalala Yengwa Avenue (south bound) from Isaiah Ntshangase road to Battery Beach Road.

9. Suncoast Boulevard (north bound) from Pirates Lifesaving Club to Battery Beach Road.

10. Kenneth Kaunda road (Northway), south bound, from Humber Cresent to Athlone Drive.

“Motorist are urged to use the alternative roads - N2, R102 and North Coast Road - and comply with all police officers' instructions,” said Sewpersad. 

