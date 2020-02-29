Eight-year-old murder victim Tazne van Wyk laid to rest

Police minister Bheki Cele is among those attending the funeral of eight-year-old murder victim Tazne van Wyk in Elsies River on Saturday.

Tazne disappeared on February 7 while walking to a tuck shop across the road from her home. Her body was discovered two weeks later in a stormwater drain near the N1 outside Worcester.

The man accused of her murder, 54-year-old parolee Moyhdian Pangarker, appeared briefly in the Goodwood magistrate's court on February 21 and will appear in court again on April 17.