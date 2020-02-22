A day of anger in Parow as communities protest 8-year-old Tazne's killing

About an hour after the community heard that Pangaker had absconded from his parole after he was released from prison where he was serving a sentence for culpable homicide until 2015, the first pillar of smoke rose from Parow Street.

The community burnt down the house on the rumour that Pangaker took Van Wyk there after he kidnapped her.

Community members claim that children are often seen “entering and exiting” the house and that it is a well-known drug hotspot.

“That flat that they burnt down is known to be used by the drug dealers and they call it the drug dealers' headquarters,” said a man who lives in the area.

“The number ... that they burnt down, that guy used to live in the area and there’s been a very strong rumour that he himself is either a drug merchant or a drug user,” said the resident.

A TimesLIVE law enforcement source who works for a specialised task team set up to tackle drugs said that drug-related arrests at the first torched house were so prolific that law enforcement K9 units are sent to the house for training.

“The police could conduct an undercover operation at that address and get the Asset Forfeiture Unit to seize that property, but it’s a long process and for that to happen you have to find the homeowner and you have to serve him,” said the source.