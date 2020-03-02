Two districts on high alert as KwaZulu-Natal prepares for severe storms

KwaZulu-Natal's MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs, Sipho Hlomuka, has placed disaster management teams on high alert in the Harry Gwala and uMgungundlovu districts.

This after weather service SAWS issued a warning for both areas on Monday.

The warning indicates that severe thunderstorms will hit large parts of the districts on Monday afternoon, bringing a possibility of heavy rains, hail and strong, damaging winds.