Two districts on high alert as KwaZulu-Natal prepares for severe storms
KwaZulu-Natal's MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs, Sipho Hlomuka, has placed disaster management teams on high alert in the Harry Gwala and uMgungundlovu districts.
This after weather service SAWS issued a warning for both areas on Monday.
The warning indicates that severe thunderstorms will hit large parts of the districts on Monday afternoon, bringing a possibility of heavy rains, hail and strong, damaging winds.
Warning:02/03/2020 12h00 TO:02/03/2020 18h00 Severe Thunderstorms- observed over parts of Harry Gwala and Umgungundlovu DM's (KZN), with a possibility of heavy falls, hail and strong damaging winds moving north-eastwards.— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 2, 2020
Hlomuka urged residents to take great precaution as extreme weather poses a serious risk to human life.
“We are appealing to all residents in the areas that will be affected by the severe thunderstorms to take caution. We have also deployed our disaster management teams to the areas that are most prone so they can quickly assist should the need arise,” said Hlomuka.
Meanwhile, the Johannesburg Roads Agency has warned motorists and other road users to be cautious after heavy rains across Gauteng since Friday. SAWS had warned that thunderstorms are expected over a wide area in Gauteng on Monday.