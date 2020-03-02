South Africa

Two districts on high alert as KwaZulu-Natal prepares for severe storms

02 March 2020 - 16:35 By Lwandile Bhengu
The Harry Gwala and uMgungundlovu districts in KwaZulu-Natal have been placed on high alert following a warning about severe thunderstorms on Monday afternoon.
The Harry Gwala and uMgungundlovu districts in KwaZulu-Natal have been placed on high alert following a warning about severe thunderstorms on Monday afternoon.
Image: South African Weather Service

KwaZulu-Natal's MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs, Sipho Hlomuka, has placed disaster management teams on high alert in the Harry Gwala and uMgungundlovu districts.

This after weather service SAWS issued a warning for both areas on Monday.

The warning indicates that severe thunderstorms will hit large parts of the districts on Monday afternoon, bringing a possibility of heavy rains, hail and strong, damaging winds.

Hlomuka urged residents to take great precaution as extreme weather poses a serious risk to human life.

“We are appealing to all residents in the areas that will be affected by the severe thunderstorms to take caution. We have also deployed our disaster management teams to the areas that are most prone so they can quickly assist should the need arise,” said Hlomuka.

Meanwhile, the Johannesburg Roads Agency has warned motorists and other road users to be cautious after heavy rains across Gauteng since Friday. SAWS had warned that thunderstorms are expected over a wide area in Gauteng on Monday.

Cool, cloudy conditions with showers predicted across parts of the country

The soft rains across Johannesburg on Monday morning are matched by cool and cloudy weather in various parts of SA, the SA Weather Service says.
News
10 hours ago

Joburg drivers warned to be cautious as flash floods hit

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) has warned motorists and other road users to be cautious as heavy rains hit city on Friday.
News
2 days ago

IN PICTURES | Storms wreak havoc across KZN

A 28-year-old woman died after she was swept away in a flash flood in the Nonoti area of KwaDukuza, north of Durban, at the weekend.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Fourth time unlucky for businessman as Sars sticks to its guns over R237m South Africa
  2. Zim vice-president wants US$245,428 in divorce, says wife can have saucepans News
  3. State Security Agency 'blacklists' Ramaphosa's envoy picks News
  4. Durban lawyer gets interdict against Andile Mpisane's wild parties and ... South Africa
  5. 'Civil servants are the best paid around': Mboweni, unions face off over wage ... News

Latest Videos

'We don't want to be here': Refugees removed from church encampment in Cape ...
#Coronavirus: 6 key points on South Africans being repatriated from Wuhan
X