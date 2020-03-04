Five facts from the Council for Medical Schemes study on C-sections

A new study by the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) has revealed that caesarean section (C-section) births in SA increased from 2015 to 2018.

Here are five facts from the study:

Population

CMS said the 2018 rate of C-section deliveries — 76.9% — in the population covered by medical aids is among the highest in the world.

The study said the population covered by medical schemes was also significantly above the SA public sector hospitals average, and this may suggest a crisis in maternal health.

High risk

Maternal age was a risk factor for C-section deliveries.

The study found that most births, 69,915 or 66.28%, were in the 25 to 34 years age group. The age group with high chances was from 10 to 24 years, and the least was from 35 to 54 years.

Cost

According to CMS the average cost of C-section deliveries is about R45,000, and was at least 75% higher than that of normal deliveries, which cost about R21,000.

The average hospital visit was 67.36% more expensive for a C-section than for a vaginal delivery, at R16,290 and R27,086 respectively.

The cost of medical specialist consultations for a C-section birth was 89.75% more expensive.

Hospital types

CMS reported that private hospitals accounted for 99.46% of all birth admissions.

The C-section rate for private hospitals was 78.57% compared to 44.10% for public hospitals.

Types of schemes

There was a 46% and 54% split in the proportion of women covered by open and restricted medical schemes.

CMS reported that the number of births was disproportionally higher in women covered by open schemes, at 62.11%, compared to restricted schemes which were 37.89%.

The median prevalence of C-section rates was higher in open schemes at 80% compared to restricted schemes which were 75%.

Large medical schemes recorded a rate of 77.81% compared to 76.28% and 76.47% for medium and small schemes, respectively.