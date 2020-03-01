How to play by medical scheme rules to get the care you need
01 March 2020 - 00:00
“This is an exceptional case and we do not have any other option,” an ophthalmologist wrote in her motivation for an alternative treatment for a man who was rapidly losing his vision as a result of glaucoma.
Despite this, Discovery Health Medical Scheme refused funding for a stent implant at less than the cost of the treatment for which the scheme was willing to pay...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.