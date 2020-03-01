Business

How to play by medical scheme rules to get the care you need

01 March 2020 - 00:00 By LAURA DU PREEZ

“This is an exceptional case and we do not have any other option,” an ophthalmologist wrote in her motivation for an alternative treatment for a man who was rapidly losing his vision as a result of glaucoma.

Despite this, Discovery Health Medical Scheme refused funding for a stent implant at less than the cost of the treatment for which the scheme was willing to pay...

