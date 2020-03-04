Police officer delivers fourth baby of his career
04 March 2020 - 13:17
Kinkelbos police officer Sgt Eugene Bantom and his colleague, Const Vanessa Baartman, on Tuesday helped Nozuko Befile, 44, deliver a baby boy in Colchester, Eastern Cape.
Bantom said it was the fourth time in his career that he had helped deliver a baby.
Baartman and Bantom were the first to arrive on scene after receiving a distress call about Befile, who was about to give birth with no assistance.
Motherwell cluster commander Maj-Gen Dawie Rabie was delighted with the officers.
“These two members have shown their level of commitment in rendering a professional service and going the extra mile for their community,” he said.
The mother and baby were taken to hospital for further medical care.