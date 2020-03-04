South Africa

Police officer delivers fourth baby of his career

04 March 2020 - 13:17 By Shonisani Tshikalange
Two members of Kinkelbos police station assisted with the delivery of a baby boy in Colchester, Eastern Cape.
Image: Supplied by SAPS

Kinkelbos police officer Sgt Eugene Bantom and his colleague, Const Vanessa Baartman, on Tuesday helped Nozuko Befile, 44, deliver a baby boy in Colchester, Eastern Cape.

Bantom said it was the fourth time in his career that he had helped deliver a baby.

Baartman and Bantom were the first to arrive on scene after receiving a distress call about Befile, who was about to give birth with no assistance. 

Motherwell cluster commander Maj-Gen Dawie Rabie was delighted with the officers.

“These two members have shown their level of commitment in rendering a professional service and going the extra mile for their community,” he said.

The mother and baby were taken to hospital for further medical care.

