South Africa

Seven ways to protect yourself and limit the spread of coronavirus

05 March 2020 - 18:01 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Cover your nose with a tissue or elbow when sneezing. Stock photo.
Cover your nose with a tissue or elbow when sneezing. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/milkos

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has assured the country his department has a plan to deal with Covid-19.

There are also practical steps that can be taken at home or work to help limit the spread of the virus.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and World Health Organisation (WHO) provided these tips on what people can do to help protect themselves.

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser. WHO said hands can transfer the virus and enable it to enter the body.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home when you are sick and try to keep a distance from others at home.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a flexed elbow or a tissue, then throw the tissue in the bin.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
  • Avoid contact with farm or wild animals (alive or dead), animal markets and products that come from animals (such as uncooked meat).

The institute said symptoms of the virus included mild to severe respiratory illness with fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

“The complete clinical picture ... is still not fully clear. Reported illnesses have ranged from infected people with little to no symptoms to people being severely ill and dying,” according to the NICD website.

“When someone coughs or sneezes they spray small liquid droplets from their nose or mouth which may contain viruses. If you are too close, you can breathe in the droplets, including the Covid-19 virus if the person coughing has the disease,” said WHO.

WHO urged people to stay informed on the latest developments and hot spots of the virus.

“National and local authorities will have the most up to date information on whether Covid-19 is spreading in your area. They are best placed to advise on what people in your area should be doing to protect themselves.”

Health minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed the first case of the Coronavirus in South Africa on March 5 2020. Speaking at a media briefing in Cape Town, the minister said that a 38-year-old man who tested positive for Covid-19 is a South African citizen who travelled through OR Tambo International Airport and took a connecting flight to KwaZulu-Natal.

MORE

First case of coronavirus detected in SA

A 38-year-old SA man, who recently returned from Italy with his wife, has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.
News
4 hours ago

Health minister Zweli Mkhize under fire as SA's readiness for coronavirus questioned

MPs have called on health minister Zweli Mkhize to be frank with the nation about the country's readiness to deal with the deadly Covid-19 virus ...
News
2 hours ago

No immediate restrictions or bans after first coronavirus case in SA

The government is not enforcing any immediate restrictions or bans in the wake of the first case of coronavirus being detected in SA.
Politics
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Model loses job after Cape Town waitress shares 'groping' video South Africa
  2. First case of coronavirus detected in SA South Africa
  3. WATCH | ‘There's no xenophobia here’: refugee speaks out against ... South Africa
  4. Dali Mpofu beams with pride as son awarded DPhil degree from Oxford South Africa
  5. 'You killed my sister,' patients hear as doctor beaten to pulp South Africa

Latest Videos

Health minister confirms first case of coronavirus in SA
‘Reckless & negligent’: Parktown teachers and lodge fingered in Mpianzi report
X