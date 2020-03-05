South Africa

Two men arrested after foiled Durban hijacking

05 March 2020 - 12:39 By Orrin Singh
The scene of the attempted hijacking on the M13 highway in the Pinetown.
Image: Supplied

Two men were arrested after an attempted hijacking on the M13 in Pinetown, west of Durban, on Thursday. 

Reports from the scene indicated that the incident occurred just before 10am on the M13 eastbound at the St John's on-ramp. 

A security company intervened after the incident.

“Shots were fired and the suspects fled into a nearby field, pursued by police. Two of the suspects have been apprehended and one firearm has been recovered,” said a police officer at the scene. 

