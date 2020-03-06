Panic, preparation and fear: five must-read articles on coronavirus

Coronavirus and fears about it continues to thrust Mzansi into panic mode.

The first case of the virus was detected in SA on Thursday.

Here are five must-read articles about the outbreak of the deadly virus in SA.

First confirmed test

The patient is a 38-year-old man who recently visited Italy with his wife.

TimesLIVE reported that health minister Zweli Mkhize had confirmed that man from KwaZulu-Natal tested positive for the virus soon after returning to South Africa.

“The patient is a 38-year-old male who travelled to Italy with his wife. They were part of a group of 10 people and they arrived back in SA on March 1.

“The patient consulted a private general practitioner on March 3, with symptoms of fever, headache, malaise, a sore throat and a cough. The practice nurse took swabs and delivered these to the testing laboratory,” Mkhize said.