From repatriation plans to a third case and school closure: a week of coronavirus in SA

The wife of a man found to have SA's first case of coronavirus was on Sunday confirmed as the country's third case by health minister Zweli Mkhize.

Mkhize held a press conference on Sunday and provided tips about how locals can protect themselves against the virus.

SA has in the past few weeks prepared for a possible outbreak, with Mkhize assuring the nation that its experts were properly trained to deal with Covid-19.

Here's a timeline of how everything has unfolded over the past week:

Repatriation of Wuhan-based South Africans

The national health department and government held a press conference on Monday last week, announcing the decision to repatriate Wuhan-based South Africans amid the coronavirus outbreak. The health minister said this was in response to requests made to the government by the China-based locals.

The minister said the individuals will not be integrated into society after arrival as they will be quarantined at a secret location for 21 days.