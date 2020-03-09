Minister of higher education to investigate allegations of collusion with campus security during protests

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande said his office will look into allegations of security companies colluding with management and student leadership during university protests.

Nzimande was responding to a question following an engagement with management and student political leadership from the University of Zululand on Monday.

The meeting came after violent student protest action last week forced the university to shut down until further notice.

"This matter has consistently been raised with me, especially since the beginning of this year, that there is collusion, as an allegation, between some security companies, people in management and student leadership to coordinate destruction. Destruction and violence force universities to employ more security," said Nzimande.

The minister said these allegations had been raised with him often enough to warrant discussions with the law enforcement clusters of government.

"I will be having consultations with the minister of police. This is a matter that will require engagement with all the security clusters of the government," he said.