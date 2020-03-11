Free State traffic officials bust for truck licensing racket

Five traffic officials are among nine people arrested over truck licences issued to people in the Free State who never actually took the tests.

According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), so-called “jockeys” took the tests but the licences were instead given to other people, who were never tested.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said the alleged corruption involved two examiners, three administration clerks and four jockeys, all based in Bethlehem.

“The applicants are introduced by the driving school instructors to the examiners, who are supposed to do the tests. Money will then be paid to the examiners or driving school instructor by the applicant, or vice versa,” said Zwane.