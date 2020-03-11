South Africa

Man who assaulted KZN doctor after sister's death to appear in court

11 March 2020 - 06:30 By Nivashni Nair
A Durban man will appear in court later this month for allegedly attacking a gynaecologist at Shifa Hospital on February 24.
A Durban man will appear in court later this month for allegedly attacking a gynaecologist at Shifa Hospital on February 24.
Image: File

The brother of a patient who died at Shifa Hospital last month is set to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court later this month for allegedly attacking a gynaecologist.

The man is scheduled to appear in court on March 23.

A week ago, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala told TimesLIVE that the man had given a statement to police and that the docket had been sent to the senior public prosecutor to make a decision on whether to prosecute.

On Tuesday, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in KwaZulu-Natal, Natasha Kara, said the man would make his first court appearance later this month.

However she couldn’t confirm what charge he was facing.

'You killed my sister,' patients hear as doctor beaten to pulp

Patients of a well-known Durban gynaecologist, who was attacked at a private hospital, feared for their lives as a savage assault played out in the ...
News
1 week ago

The man and two other relatives allegedly assaulted the 51-year-old doctor at Shifa Hospital in Overport on February 24.

SA Medical Association (Sama) chair Dr Akhtar Hussain said the doctor had suffered severe facial injuries and broken bones.

He said the doctor had performed surgery on a 39-year-old female patient earlier on February 24.

The doctor was called to the ward shortly after 10pm, when the patient's condition deteriorated. When she informed them that the woman had died, she was attacked by the patient's family.

The doctor was admitted to the hospital's intensive care unit. She has since been discharged from hospital.

READ MORE:

Doctors arrested after death of Johannesburg boy, post-surgery, get bail

Paediatric surgeon Prof Peter Beale and anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi were each granted bail of R10,000 in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on ...
News
2 months ago

Parents sue after teen’s sex ordeal in private hospital

The parents of a teenage girl are suing a Durban private hospital, alleging that she was sexually assaulted by a male nurse in the casualty ...
News
10 months ago

Liability claims 'driving out SA's obstetricians'

The rise in legal claims means ob-gyns can now expect to pay more than R1m a year for malpractice insurance
Business
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Four more coronavirus patients confirmed in SA, taking total to seven South Africa
  2. Third coronavirus case in SA confirmed – and it's the wife of the first man to ... South Africa
  3. Joburg school 'closed as a precaution' over coronavirus fears South Africa
  4. South Africans can get private coronavirus tests from Monday News
  5. Busisiwe Mkhwebane roasted as court finds for Cyril Ramaphosa in Bosasa matter South Africa

Latest Videos

EFF's Malema and Ndlozi briefly appear in court for assault
Cyril Ramaphosa vs the Public Protector: What you need to know
X