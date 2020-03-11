Man who assaulted KZN doctor after sister's death to appear in court

The brother of a patient who died at Shifa Hospital last month is set to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court later this month for allegedly attacking a gynaecologist.

The man is scheduled to appear in court on March 23.

A week ago, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala told TimesLIVE that the man had given a statement to police and that the docket had been sent to the senior public prosecutor to make a decision on whether to prosecute.

On Tuesday, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in KwaZulu-Natal, Natasha Kara, said the man would make his first court appearance later this month.

However she couldn’t confirm what charge he was facing.