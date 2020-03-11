'MTN must now follow suit': social media weighs in on Vodacom slashing data prices
The decision by mobile service provider Vodacom to slash its data prices has seen a lot of engagement on social media. Some consumers have welcomed the decision, while others have called on MTN to follow suit.
The competition commission on Tuesday announced that it had reached a data settlement with Vodacom aftera two-year investigation into the company and MTN.
Monthly data bundles will be reduced by up to 40%, according to Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub. He said 1GB, which costs R149, will be reduced by 34% to R99.
Commissioner Thembinkosi Bonakele said the new prices will take effect on 1 April.
Joosub said the company decided to engage the commission to reach the best agreement in the interest of its consumers and promote consumers' digital inclusion.
“Vodacom will provide price reduction across all its monthly bundles and provide free access to basic internet, essential services and cheaper pricing to the poorest communities. This will promote greater digital inclusion and assist with societal programmes in education and unemployment.”
Social media went crazy in response to the news. Here are some of the reactions:
What about Telkom ,MTN ,Cell C why they are still waiting in the corner ? #DataMustFall pic.twitter.com/ZCMNSwdyZd— NAZEEM GROOTBOOM (@NAZEEM_G7) March 10, 2020
#DataMustFall so small business can advertise in peace. pic.twitter.com/8lwjLsxBZD— Roanza Furniture Distributors (@Roanza_Furnitur) March 10, 2020
I heard vodacom will reduce data price by upto 30% from April. MTN is waiting for what? #DataMustFall pic.twitter.com/tNGKWDqAmt— Phutiane (@Thomas_Mathole) March 10, 2020
#DataMustFall 2GB for 30days must be R50 finish and klaar...... pic.twitter.com/5e8YPndmXq— Thando Tigaz (@TigazThando) March 10, 2020
Thank you @Vodacom for heeding the call, hopefully @CellC and @MTNza will follow suit. #DataMustFall pic.twitter.com/cyZIJJVQEk— Aphiwe Phungula (@AphiwePhungula) March 10, 2020
I stand to be corrected but I feel like 30% isn't enough. I mean if currently 1GB for 30 Days costs R149 then one will roughly pay R105 for 1GB a month from April. Which is, IMO still high for an average SAn. #DataMustFall #CompetitionCommission— Donny (@DonaldMaulidi) March 10, 2020
R99 1Gig but I won't last even 5 days and you still say that Data has fallen hayi hayi hayikho Vodacom need to be chocke 👎slam #DataMustFall pic.twitter.com/uxdLaqv3CZ— NAZEEM GROOTBOOM (@NAZEEM_G7) March 10, 2020
@MTNza why are u guys so quiet abt @Vodacom slashing data costs, should we just port to them or are u gonna do something abt it?? #DataMustFall— Kamikaze (@AOBAKWE) March 10, 2020
So data prices are falling without burning tires or destruction of properties,long may it lasts #datamustfall pic.twitter.com/ZWBQz1c0rm— 🇿🇦 Zolisa🇿🇦 (@Asadumodwa_) March 10, 2020
@MTNza IS QUIET ABOUT THIS WHOLE THING YET THEIR DATA PRICES ARE THE SAME AS MONTHLY GROCERY FOR OTHER HOUSEHOLDS.— Jan Van Potgieter🇿🇦 (@SciTheComedist) March 10, 2020
#DataMustFall