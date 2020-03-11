'MTN must now follow suit': social media weighs in on Vodacom slashing data prices

The decision by mobile service provider Vodacom to slash its data prices has seen a lot of engagement on social media. Some consumers have welcomed the decision, while others have called on MTN to follow suit.

The competition commission on Tuesday announced that it had reached a data settlement with Vodacom aftera two-year investigation into the company and MTN.

Monthly data bundles will be reduced by up to 40%, according to Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub. He said 1GB, which costs R149, will be reduced by 34% to R99.

Commissioner Thembinkosi Bonakele said the new prices will take effect on 1 April.

Joosub said the company decided to engage the commission to reach the best agreement in the interest of its consumers and promote consumers' digital inclusion.

“Vodacom will provide price reduction across all its monthly bundles and provide free access to basic internet, essential services and cheaper pricing to the poorest communities. This will promote greater digital inclusion and assist with societal programmes in education and unemployment.”

Social media went crazy in response to the news. Here are some of the reactions: