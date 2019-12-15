Don't feed the trolls - they grow fat enough in the Eskom dark all by themselves

Load-shedding by its nature does not have a bright side, but there has been one glimmer of light in our damp coal cellar - and that is the blissful silence of the trolls.



In areas where blackouts affected cellphone signals, some people in SA were unable to get access to social media for hours at a time. There is no data to suggest that troll activity decreased during these blitzes - it probably didn't - but the enforced lacunae must have provided temporary respite to a few good people who normally cannot resist snapping at troll bait...