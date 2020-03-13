Mbuyiseni Ndlozi cautions against shunning Wuhan-based South Africans - 'this is their home too'

His tweet followed a statement by the ANC Youth League in Limpopo, which threatened to protest against the government's decision to isolate the group at a Limpopo resort, after negotiations for them to temporarily be quarantined at a venue in the Free State fell flat.

The league said it was worried that the group would spread the virus in the province. This despite health minister Zweli Mkhize assuring South Africans that they were not sick.

The league said: “For example, if one of the employees were to contract the virus, they would transmit it to the multitudes of people that they interact with in the public transport, their homes and other places where black people socialise."