'Losing Lerato' creators won't let coronavirus stop them from taking the movie overseas

While coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), actor and film producer of Losing Lerato, Kagiso Modupe, will stop at nothing to promote the movie in America.

Earlier this week, Kagiso and the Losing Lerato team left Mzansi for the US to help promote the movie to reach an American audience.

Though the US is one of the nations hit by the Covid-19 virus, with a number of fatalities, Kagiso shared on Twitter that virus or no virus they were going to continue to promote their movie.

In a video he posted, Kagiso can be seen with one of the cast members, Thato Molamu, reiterating that they were in America to look for more partners who could support South African productions and expand their network.

He added to the video with a caption, saying, “Team Losing Lerato hard at work. Six international nominations. Coronavirus or not we’re impacting economies around the world, globe trotting, representing our country in world stages. Dankie mpilo.”