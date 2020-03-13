Nearly 10,000 sign petition against Limpopo quarantine site

More than 9,300 people had by Friday lunchtime signed a petition opposing the government’s decision to house the 122 South Africans repatriated from coronavirus epicentre Wuhan at the Ranch Resort near Polokwane in Limpopo.

The petition titled “Limpopo is not a dumping place for Covid-19” on Change.org was started by Rosinah Rammala. It calls on the government to retract the decision.

“I am worried about the wellness of the people in Limpopo,” wrote Rammala.

She alleged staff members at the Ranch Hotel had been forced to sign consent forms to not leave the premises during the duration of the stay of the South African evacuees.

The government has stated that the returning citizens and the team looking after them would be quarantined to ensure they did not have the virus before being reintegrated into society.

The ANCYL in Peter Mokaba region this week also complained that a Limpopo facility had been selected.

“It can’t be Limpopo, we are refusing that. We are appealing to the government to review that decision.”

The league said it would welcome only "those belonging to Limpopo" and called for others to be taken to their respective provinces.

The evacuated group is expected to arrive at the resort on Friday night. Security at the venue is tight.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said: “The requirements are that there will be a perimeter line monitored by the military. It will be a no-entry zone. Those who are under quarantine will not be allowed to leave the area,” he said. "They will be allowed to move freely within the perimeter, though authorities will discourage group meetings.

"No family members, friends or associates of those under quarantine may visit the zone."

There will be a “no man's land” strip to accommodate the collection of goods. Zero contact will be allowed between the deliverers and the collectors.

“Legal action will be taken against any individual who goes against the stipulated regulations in relation to quarantine,” Mkhize warned.