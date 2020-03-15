South Africa

Coronavirus cases in SA surge past 50, as 13 more patients confirmed

15 March 2020 - 11:20 By Naledi Shange
A total of 51 coronavirus positive infections have been recorded in SA.
A total of 51 coronavirus positive infections have been recorded in SA.
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

The number of people positively diagnosed with the coronavirus in SA has increased to 51.

The health department announced an increase of 13 patients on Sunday morning — from  38 cases recorded on Saturday.

The health ministry announced that seven of the new cases were in Gauteng, five in the Western Cape and one in KwaZulu-Natal.

The 13 new patients had all travelled to foreign countries.

In Gauteng, these new cases include:

— A 60-year-old man who had travelled to Iran;

— A 36-year-old man who had travelled to the UK;

— A 54-year-old man who had travelled to Switzerland;

— A 27-year-old man who had travelled to the UK;

— A 21-year-old woman who had travelled to Germany;

— A 53-year-old woman who had travelled to Germany; and

— A 29-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland.

Those new patients who have tested positive in the Western Cape include a 35-year-old woman who had travelled to Germany and Austria, a 42-year-old woman who had travelled to Spain, Switzerland and the UK, a 50-year-old man who had travelled to the Netherlands, a 33-year-old man who had travelled to Switzerland and a 35-year-old man who had travelled to Austria.

One new case was reported in KwaZulu-Natal, that of a 34-year-old male who had travelled to the UK.

On Saturday, health minister Zweli Mkhize held an urgent meeting with the national health council, including MECs and HODs for health of the provinces.

“The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the latest situational analysis of each province as more Covid-19 cases are being confirmed. In our engagement, it became clear that the role played by contact tracers is very important and their capacity needs to be strengthened,” said the health ministry.

“The NHC agreed that in order to minimise the risk of further spread of the virus, contact tracing must be done within 48 hours.”

READ MORE:

SA mulls travel ban as cabinet meets over coronavirus outbreak

SA could introduce a total ban on travellers from Europe, order sports events to be held in empty stadiums and limit mass gatherings to 1,000 people ...
News
13 hours ago

No more breathalyser tests in Durban to prevent spread of coronavirus

eThekwini metro police have put a stop to the use of breathalysers at roadblocks due to fears of the coronavirus spreading.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir debunks myths on coronavirus with new song

The song titled 'Fight Against Coronavirus' was released on Wednesday morning and it's aimed at raising awareness about the deadly Covid-19
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo arrested at family homestead South Africa
  2. SA man tested positive for coronavirus is now negative: health minister South Africa
  3. Grade 9 Herzlia school pupil tests positive for coronavirus in Cape Town South Africa
  4. WATCH | #Coronavirus: SA repatriates back on home soil South Africa
  5. Old Mutual employee who travelled outside SA tests positive for Covid-19 South Africa

Latest Videos

#Coronavirus: SA repatriates back on home soil
Cape Town airport gears up for coronavirus
X