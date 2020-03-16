Chris Hani's killer Janusz Walus will not get parole: justice minister

Janusz Walus, the man who killed SA Communist Party general secretary Chris Hani, will not be considered for parole, the department of justice and correctional services announced on Monday.

In a statement released by the department, minister Ronald Lamola said he had considered both negative and positive factors that contributed to the approval or denial of parole.

He said he also took the decision to deny Walus parole after having gone through previous court judgments relating to his case.

“The record before me clearly reveals the court took this fact into consideration when sentencing Walus to death. The crime was intended and had the potential to bring about a civil war within the Republic at the time. It must also be noted that Walus was convicted of murder with no extenuating circumstances having been found to be present,” said Lamola.

He said placing Walus on parole would negate the severity the court sought when sentencing him.

“With this premise, and balancing both negative and positive factors, the placement on parole for offender Walus is not approved at this stage,” Lamola said.

Walus was sentenced to death for the assassination of Hani in 1993. His death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment when the death penalty was abolished in SA.