POLL | Stockpiling amid coronavirus scare - what's on your shopping list?
South Africans are emptying shelves in supermarkets as they stockpile hygiene and sanitary products, canned vegetables and UHT milk, among other things, over fears about a possible lockdown brought about by the coronavirus outbreak.
Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO of the Shoprite Group, told TimesLIVE that consumers who bought goods in bulk could face rationing to ensure other consumers are able to buy their day to day items.
On Monday, social media was flooded with pictures and videos of people standing in long lines at supermarkets, including Makro and Woolworths. Some shared their disappointment as they could not do their weekly shopping because shelves were emptied.
Panic-buying among South Africans followed an announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday about measures being taken by government to contain further spread of the virus. These include closing ports of entry from March 18.