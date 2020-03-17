POLL | Stockpiling amid coronavirus scare - what's on your shopping list?

South Africans are emptying shelves in supermarkets as they stockpile hygiene and sanitary products, canned vegetables and UHT milk, among other things, over fears about a possible lockdown brought about by the coronavirus outbreak.

Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO of the Shoprite Group, told TimesLIVE that consumers who bought goods in bulk could face rationing to ensure other consumers are able to buy their day to day items.