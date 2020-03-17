South Africa

Taxis face crackdown as four bust for Cape Town traffic cop's murder

17 March 2020 - 16:24 By Aron Hyman
Cape Town authorities promised a city-wide operation to clamp down on taxis after a taxi driver allegedly shot and killed a traffic officer on Tuesday morning.
Cape Town authorities promised a city-wide operation to clamp down on taxis after a taxi driver allegedly shot and killed a traffic officer on Tuesday morning.
Image: Alon Skuy

The City of Cape Town has vowed to “intensify operations” against minibus taxi operators after a 49-year-old traffic officer was killed, allegedly by a taxi driver, on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, it is suspected that the officer arrested the taxi driver for a traffic violation on the corner of 5th Avenue and Voortrekker Road, in Kensington, and that he was killed in his vehicle en route to the police station.

Police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said metro police members arrested four suspects, aged 20, 22, 32 and 36, on Tuesday afternoon. They are being detained and questioned in connection with the incident.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said the city’s management was “shocked, saddened and angered by the senseless murder” of the officer.

Taxi hitman's reign of terror brought to an end

The murder spree that was dubbed Cape Town's taxi war just got a face and a name after taxi hitman Phindile Velem was sentenced to two life sentences ...
News
1 week ago

“Details of the incident are still emerging and preliminary information indicates the officer had pulled over a taxi when the driver attacked him,” said Smith.

In a statement, he said further information about the murder and the identity of the officer would be released once his family had been informed.

“Our officers are there to serve and protect but there is a troubling attitude of carelessness and disrespect towards them, disparaging the vital work they do.

“They put their lives on the line daily and what should have been a routine stop has turned into a tragedy.”

Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith.
Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

Smith said he had asked the city’s safety and security investigations unit to help the police find the killer.

He said all city law enforcement agencies — including traffic services, law enforcement, metro police and specialised units — were working on a citywide operation to “clamp down” on taxis and to find the perpetrator.

“Law enforcement on all levels is a tough and dangerous job, but we must do all we can to dissuade attacks. It can't just be that our officers are murdered and it's business as usual,” he said.

“There are men and women of character, willing to serve selflessly so we can live and go about our daily business securely. We owe them the support and services they need to do their jobs safely.”

Cape Town mayor Dan Plato authorised a reward of R50,000 for anyone with information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of the killer. The safety and security directorate offered an additional R5,000.

“We call on members of the public to come forward with any information that could assist in bringing the person responsible for this heinous act to book,” added Smith.

READ MORE:

Metro cop gunned down while driving on KZN highway

An off-duty eThekwini metro policeman was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting north of Durban on Monday.
News
1 month ago

Cop killed as shots are fired in clash with Cape Town law enforcement officers

A policeman was killed in central Cape Town in an exchange of shots with two city of Cape Town law enforcement officers.
News
2 months ago

Suspected 'taxi boss' and guards shot at traffic intersection in Gauteng

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for four suspects after the fatal shooting of three people in broad daylight at a traffic light in Gauteng.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Joburg businessman who tested positive for coronavirus speaks out News
  2. Grade R girl tests positive: Richards Bay school in lockdown South Africa
  3. R53m Lotto jackpot bagged South Africa
  4. Coronavirus: SA citizens with 'high temperatures' left in China as 146 return ... News
  5. Schools to close as Ramaphosa declares coronavirus disaster South Africa

Latest Videos

Ministers draw up game plans to fight Covid-19
Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
X