Senior Hawks member gunned down outside Mbombela

A senior Hawks member was gunned down outside Mbombela, Mpumalanga, on Tuesday morning.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi said Lt-Col LeRoy Bruwer was gunned down on the R37 on his way to work.

The shooting happened around 7am.

“He was ambushed and the suspects used high-calibre rifles. He died on the scene.

“We are investigating and trying to ascertain what happened.”

Mulaudzi said Bruwer was attached to the serious organised crime unit.

“He was responsible for high-profile cases, including cash-in-transit heists.”