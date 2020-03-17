South Africa

Senior Hawks member gunned down outside Mbombela

17 March 2020 - 12:18 By Iavan Pijoos
Lt-Col LeRoy Bruwer was gunned down on the R37 on his way to work.
Lt-Col LeRoy Bruwer was gunned down on the R37 on his way to work.
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

A senior Hawks member was gunned down outside Mbombela, Mpumalanga, on Tuesday morning.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi said Lt-Col LeRoy Bruwer was gunned down on the R37 on his way to work.

The shooting happened around 7am.

“He was ambushed and the suspects used high-calibre rifles. He died on the scene.

“We are investigating and trying to ascertain what happened.”

Mulaudzi said Bruwer was attached to the serious organised crime unit.

“He was responsible for high-profile cases, including cash-in-transit heists.”

MORE

Hawks nab another senior eThekwini official in R389m tender probe

A senior eThekwini official has been arrested by the Hawks and will appear in the Durban specialised commercial crime court on Tuesday in connection ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Prisoners filmed drinking, partying and browsing social media behind bars

A video has emerged showing three prisoners drinking wine, playing music and browsing social media on their cellphones inside their Mdantsane prison ...
News
4 days ago

Two Hawks officers & three cash van robbery suspects killed in North West gunfights

Five people have died in bloody confrontations between police and an armed gang, following a cash-in-transit heist on the R503 from Mahikeng to ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Joburg businessman who tested positive for coronavirus speaks out News
  2. Grade R girl tests positive: Richards Bay school in lockdown South Africa
  3. R53m Lotto jackpot bagged South Africa
  4. Coronavirus: SA citizens with 'high temperatures' left in China as 146 return ... News
  5. Schools to close as Ramaphosa declares coronavirus disaster South Africa

Latest Videos

Ministers draw up game plans to fight Covid-19
Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
X