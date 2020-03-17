Skollie alert: Police stations are not closing due to coronavirus
Western Cape police are the latest to be hit by fake news linked to the coronavirus.
In a statement on Tuesday, provincial police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said there were fake reports on social media that a number of Cape Town police stations would close in the wake of Covid-19. The posts tell police to stay away from work until after Easter.
“The SAPS in the Western Cape wishes to refute social media reports doing rounds about the closure of a number of Cape Town police stations as a result of an outbreak of the coronavirus as fake news,” said Potelwa.
“The police stations include, among others, Delft, Mfuleni, Kuils River and Khayelitsha. The posts advise police officials to stay away from work until after the Easter weekend. The management of the SAPS in the province views the social media posts as mischievous, meant to sow unnecessary panic and confusion.”
Potelwa said it was business as usual at all police stations. “All 151 police stations within the Western Cape remain operational serving the various communities of the province. Any SAPS communication pertaining to operations at police stations is disseminated through official SAPS mediums and platforms. Police officials are urged to continue creating safety and security among communities.”
She urged social media users to be vigilant. “Social media users are henceforth warned against posting untruths and advised to verify information before disseminating.”