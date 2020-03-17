South Africa

Skollie alert: Police stations are not closing due to coronavirus

17 March 2020 - 09:23 By PHILANI NOMBEMBE
Police officer. File photo.
Image: SA Police Service

Western Cape police are the latest to be hit by fake news linked to the coronavirus.

In a statement on Tuesday, provincial police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said there were fake reports on social media that a number of Cape Town police stations would close in the wake of Covid-19. The posts tell police to stay away from work until after Easter.

“The SAPS in the Western Cape wishes to refute social media reports doing rounds about the closure of a number of Cape Town police stations as a result of an outbreak of the coronavirus as fake news,” said Potelwa.

