South Africa

Swaddled baby found dead with dummy in mouth, mother in custody

17 March 2020 - 13:05 By lwandile bhengu
A KZN mother was remanded in custody on Monday after being charged with murdering her three-month-old child. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/sam74100

A KwaZulu-Natal mother has been charged with murder after she allegedly suffocated her infant.

Police said the woman, aged 23, handed herself over to KwaDabeka police on Friday. She told them she had suffocated her three-month-old child with a blanket.

“The police, with the woman, proceeded to the woman’s residence at sub five in KwaDabeka and found the baby wrapped in a blanket with a dummy in her mouth,” said police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala.

The woman appeared in the Pinetown magistrate’s court on Monday. She was remanded in custody until March 23.

“It’s very sad that the young baby lost her life. The innocent soul did not deserve to die in such a manner and we hope justice will be served,” said KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula.

